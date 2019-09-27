Jeremy Harwin ’20 has been one of College Truckers three Colgate student partners since the fall of his sophomore year. Harwin has worked to coordinate move-in and move-out days at Colgate, ensuring every student’s stored belongings are delivered safely either to them or to their storage units. During move-out last spring, College Truckers helped more than 200 Colgate students.
“I execute complex operational plans, hire and train a team of employees, manage inventory for thousands of items and handle customer service to ensure our customers have the best experience possible with College Truckers,” Harwin said.
Looking back on his time with Truckers at Colgate, Harwin cherishes this unparalleled hands-on experience he gained over the past three years.
“I think I’ve gained invaluable skills that I can take with me wherever I go. I learned so much about problem solving and interacting with customers through Truckers, something I can take with me into the real world,” Harwin said.
