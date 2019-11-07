Solve Climate by 2030: A Call for Change in a Changing Climate
Join students and faculty this Thursday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m. in discussing the recent climate legislation passed by the state of New York, the Climate Leadership and Communities Protection Act. This is one of the most aggressive pieces of climate legislation in the country, and gives us the perfect opportunity to discuss how we can move forward from here and keep the momentum going. This event features a wide variety of panelists light refreshments.
No Man’s Land Film Festival
Come join Outdoor Education and the Shaw Wellness Institute at the third annual screening of No Man’s Land Film Festival. This year, they aim to “un-define” what it means to be a woman in sport and film, and the film will be followed by a raffle and catering from the Hamilton Eatery. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, and showtime is at 7 p.m. in Golden Auditorium.
Living Writers guest: Alexander Chee
Join critically acclaimed author Alexander Chee in discussing his writing and hearing some of his work this Thursday, November 7 at 4:30 p.m. in Love Auditorium. He is best known for his award-winning debut novel, Edinburgh, which was followed by many other brilliant pieces of work. Chee, currently an associate professor at Dartmouth College. He recently won a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts as well. You won’t want to miss his visit.
West African Dance Workshop with Biboti Ouikahilo
Trying to escape a scary Sunday? Have we got the event for you. This Sunday, November 10 at 3:30 p.m. in Huntington Gymnasium 303, join renown dancer Biboti Ouikahilo for a once in a lifetime West African dance workshop. Originally from the Ivory Coast, Ouikahilo teaches all around Central New York. His boundless energy and passion come together to create an unforgettable, richly cultural experience you will not want to miss. The workshop is free, but don’t forget to register on Eventbrite!
