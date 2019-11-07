Don’t be deceived into thinking that all horror movies are the same! They come in all shapes and sizes, and can appeal to even the most averse to the horror genre. Here are a few worth trying, if you just don’t know where to begin, or perhaps where to pick up from:
If you like Foreign Horror Films, you’ll like…
Shutter (2004)
An iconic Thai horror film, Shutter inspired a U.S. remake, though word is that it’s not nearly as good. The effects at times are a little cheesy but the plot is intricate, with use of chilly, creepy visuals and a tense atmosphere. It’s right on Netflix, with decent subtitles, so look no further to press play!
If you like Suspenseful Thrillers, you’ll like…
Hush (2016)
Thrillers aren’t typically horror, but they can be when done right. Netflix original Hush is a perfect example, flooding viewers with a combination of dread, adrenaline and fear. Deaf, the protagonist relies on her four other senses to escape her slasher, a twist on Audrey Hepburn’s Wait Until Dark. The film cleverly plays with the concepts of sound and sight, in addition to keeping the sound of your heart beating through your eardrums throughout.
If you like True Stories, you’ll like…
The Conjuring (2013)
You’d have to live under a rock to not have heard of the franchise inspired by this film, but there really is a reason for all the spin-offs. Nothing compared to the original, to be honest. The Conjuring is a near-perfect horror film, with all its necessary elements taken care of and more; it depicts the power of humanity, family loyalty, and endurance. The trope of haunted houses has been overdone, but The Conjuring still soars.
If you like horror-comedies, you’ll like…
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
So this isn’t exactly a horror movie, but if you’d rather make fun of horror cliches—or if you’re a scaredy cat—then this movie is for you. It’s bizarre, funny, and stars the beginnings of the goofy Chris Hemsworth we now see today. My friends and I were unaware of the genre and thoroughly confused, so don’t make the same mistakes we did!
If you like mystery-horror, you’ll like…
The Others (2001)
Nicole Kidman truly can do it all, as she proves here. The first English-language film to receive multiple Spanish national awards, The Others also happens to be a post-World War II and supernatural/psychological horror film. A more underrated The Sixth Sense, The Others is a smart, sufficiently scary movie with an A+ ending.
If you like Gothic horror, then you’ll like…
Crimson Peak (2015)
No one makes quite the kind of visually stunning movie that Guillermo del Toro is capable of. Crimson Peak evokes the Gothic era in all its grayness, mystery and antiquity. The combination of Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain is also an absolute dream, forefronting a unique and somewhat underrated horror movie. Inheritances, evil sisters-in-law and ghosts bring us back to the pages of a dusty novel, even if the film is not based on a book itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.