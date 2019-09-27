Sam Wittmann is a senior Geography major who comes to Colgate from Columbus, Ohio. A man of many talents and interests, Wittmann grew up hunting, playing polo and, throughout all four years of his high school career, remained the seventh-best runner on his school’s cross country team, a laudable feat. On campus, Wittmann is an active member of the Theta Chi fraternity as well as the President of the Colgate Rugby team where he plays scrum-half. Wittman is also the latest president of the Colgate Real Estate Club, of which he has been a member his past three years at Colgate. Prior to coming to Hamilton, Wittman spent a gap year in Argentina where he worked training polo ponies and improving upon his Spanish speaking skills. Nearly fluent, Wittmann continued his work in the language abroad last spring in Salamanca, Spain. A true Renaissance man, Sam Wittmann is a scholar, a gentleman and a good judge of fine spirits.
