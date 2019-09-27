After graduating this past spring from Colgate, Chelsea Santiago received a job offer with Colgate’s Office of Admission to work as an admissions counselor. Santiago hails from Arizona and double majored in Political Science and Psychological Science. Throughout her four years at Colgate, Santiago was also involved in dance core groups . Now, as an admissions counselor, Santiago will be spending the next few weeks representing the university at Southwest high schools, garnering interest from prospective class of 2024 applicants as she continuously travels around the region.
Colgate has been able to accept high school students from forty-nine states, with South Dakota being the sole exception thus far. Santiago’s time is mostly split 50-50 between travelling to high schools in the southwest during application season and then returning to Hamilton to actually review students’ Colgate applications in the winter.
Once the applicant-evaluation period ends, Santiago will continue to work in the Office of Admission up the hill and live in Hamilton, until she begins the admissions process all over again.
