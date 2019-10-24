Chad Zappia is a senior at Colgate pursuing a degree in mathematical economics. Zappia possesses an immense amount of interest in finance, and thus will be moving to New York City after graduation to work at Barclays. While at Barclays, Zappia will be working within the Investment Banking division of the firm. This position comes after interning at the company last summer. During that internship, Zappia was placed in the Natural Resources (or Oil & Gas) Coverage Group.
Even though he will be departing campus soon, Zappia will always carry with him distinct recollections which Colgate and its community have provided. More specifically, involvement in Greek Life had a profound impact on Zappia’s time at Colgate.
“Joining Theta Chi has been the most valuable component of my Colgate experience. The friendships I have made will last a lifetime and I will cherish all of the fun times we have had together forever,” Zappia said.
This memory plays into Zappia’s advice to first-year students at Colgate: “Get involved as much as you can in as many different ways as possible. The best way to take advantage of the diversity that the Colgate student body has to offer is to put yourself out there and talk to people,” Zappia said.
