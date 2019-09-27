Junior Charlie Zane spent this past summer participating in an internship with Raider Hill Advisors, a private retail real investment and advisory firm located in New York City. The experience reaffirmed Zane’s ambition to enter the commercial real estate sector after graduation. The industry carries two demands Zane finds appealing: sharp intellectual abilities and adequate social skills.
After transferring from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, Zane has discovered a deep appreciation for the student body and the faculty at Colgate. “My fellow students and the professors here are all intelligent and engaged, which makes going to class and preparing for assessments really compelling,” Zane said.
If Zane had to provide a piece of advice to incoming first-year Colgate students it would be to pay special attention to the balancing act involving academics and social relationships. “Being involved on campus and creating relationships is a key part of enjoying college,” Zane said.
