One year after walking-on for the Colgate crew team, sophomore and mathematical economics major Christoffer Hovard has put away his oars.
Transitioning from water to land was not difficult for Hovard, as he has just walked-on to the track and field team, competing in javelin and discus.
“I think [crew and track and field are] really fun. I like the intensity of everything. When I was little, my first sports were sailing and soccer. Then, when I moved to the United States, I picked up karate. I ended up skiing and playing soccer and lacrosse all through high school,” Hovard said.
Despite his varied passions, Hovard commented on the support he received from his parents.
“My parents have always encouraged me with whatever sport I’ve wanted to pursue, or if I wanted to quit, I could quit,” Hovard said.
Hovard was born in Denmark, and he moved to the United States at 11. Initially, his athletic prospects weren’t all that bright.
“When I came to America, I was in physical therapy because I had so little muscle in my back. All my life I’ve been underweight and the doctors worried that I didn’t develop muscle properly,” Hovard said.
However, it is safe to say that Hovard has more than proved those fears wrong. When asked what sport he might join next, Hovard was coy.
“Football,” Hovard said laughingly. “I think I’m just going to stick with track and field.”
