Sophomore and sock aficionado Magnus Vogel spent his summer in Lisbon, Portugal designing socks. Though he started out on the marketing side of production just sending emails and doing busywork, Vogel asked his bosses if he could move to actually design socks and they gave him the creative freedom he was looking for.
“It was a great experience… I got to draw socks!” Vogel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.