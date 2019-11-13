The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate passed a bill on the allocation of funding to three campus religious groups for their holiday celebrations in the Spring 2020 semester at their weekly meeting Tuesday, November 12. The Muslim Student Association (MSU), the Colgate Jewish Union (CJU) and the Hindu Students Association (HSU) currently attain funding for religious events through the normal process of all SGA-recognized organizations by submitting budget details for each event to SGA’s Budget Allocations Committee (BAC). The bill provides block grants from the BAC for the religious holiday events of each of the three groups in the Spring 2020 semester, thus guaranteeing the events will take place regardless of the BAC’s other allocations for the semester.
The Senate also passed an associated resolution to the bill which encourages University administration to financially support celebrations of non-Christian holidays hosted by the same campus religious groups, with hopes of the university funding the religious celebrations in the future. This University funding source would be in place of the current funding, which comes from the pool which the BAC and block grants pull from, the Student Activities Fee, a 172 dollar fee included in the tuition of every Colgate student. the resolution emphasizes the importance of having outlets provided by the University for students to celebrate religious holidays and fulfill religious obligations during the academic year.
Student organizations that receive block grants must be SGA-recognized and need to have operated for at least six semesters, demonstrate fiscal responsibility, indicate a need for recurring costs and host events that cater to the greater Colgate community.
The BAC issues block grants every semester to a select number of student organizations that SGA Senate has approved.
University Chaplain Corey MacPherson met with SGA co-Presidents, co-Vice Presidents, Treasurer, BAC co-Treasurers and Secretary of Campus Affairs regarding block grant funding for certain religious groups. MacPherson said that the Office of the Chaplains provides funding for all weekly religious service and meeting needs, as well as meals. However, the Chaplains Office does not have a budget large enough to fund religious celebrations and holidays open to the entire campus.
“The objective is to have only six major religious celebrations block granted for the Muslim [Eid and Ramadan], Hindu [Diwali and Holi], and Jewish [High Holidays and Passover] communities. Please keep in mind these are religious obligations and not just student events,” MacPherson said.
Regarding the significance of block grant funding for religious celebrations, MacPherson said that block grant funding allows students of religious organizations not to have to propose funds for religious ceremonies to the BAC frequently.
“I do believe a block grant would be more efficient in receiving funding. More importantly, it would no longer require students from minority religious groups to go before their peers to justify their presence and religious practices on campus,” MacPherson said.
MacPherson said he has confidence that the SGA will try to organize block grant funding for the Colgate Muslim Student Association, Colgate Jewish Union and Hindu Students Association.
“For Colgate to truly be diverse, equitable, and inclusive, we should not require minority religious groups to go through a process where they have to justify their religious practices and cultural traditions. I believe this year’s Executive SGA and BAC agree and will be making a concerted effort to secure block grant funding on behalf of Muslim, Hindu, and Jewish students,” MacPherson said.
SGA Treasurer senior Nick Quinn, said that block grant funding could help expedite the process of traditional BAC funding for student organizations that need to pay recurring expenses that are essential for a student organization.
“Block grants ensure that these events [religious celebrations] would happen, as [student religious groups] would be regularly funded through BAC approval,” Quinn said.
Senior Hammad Munir said that the process for religious groups to receive block grant funding for religious celebrations helps ease the current process of applying for funds.
“I think that block grant funding would make it easier for the president and treasurer of a religious group to work around the current BAC process,” Munir said.
The Colgate Jewish union. the Muslim Students Association and the Hindu Students Association have pre-approved budgets for their block grants, which will fund their major events next semester: Ramadan, Holi and Passover. the celebrations for these events will be open to all members of the Colgate community.
