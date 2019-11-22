Jack Garvey is the assistant leader for the Colgate Thirteen, the only all-male a cappella group on campus. Jack joined the Colgate Thirteen as a tenor two during his first year on campus.
“My main responsibilities are making sure that our three annual trips go well,” he said.
On these trips, they perform at sporting events, hospitals, schools and restaurants.
One of their most memorable performances was when they opened for the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. More than the trips and performances though, he said that the friends he made in the Thirteen have left the biggest impact.
“They’re some of my closest friends,” he said.
Outside of the Thirteen, Jack participates in Yes Means Yes, writes for the sports section of the Maroon-News and is a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity on campus. He is also an International Relations concentrator and an Italian minor.
During his junior year, Garvey was on a study group to Venice with eight other students. He enjoyed learning about a spectacular city that most people visit for only a brief period of time.
“If you’re there for more than just a day or two you can actually go beyond what most people see,” Garvey said.
After spending so long in Venice, he started to feel like a local.
“It was so cool; we had a local pizza guy, wine guy, coffee guy and other people that we would always say hi to just walking by the canals,” Garvey said.
He also enjoyed travelling to other parts of Europe during weekends and breaks, his personal favorites being Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast.
Returning to Colgate, he joined intramurals and wants to turn his love for sports into a career.
“I’m definitely involved in IM basketball and football, and I definitely want to try to go into something like sports management after school — so not directly applicable from IR, but hopefully applicable!” he joked.
He is specifically interested in how new changes in NCAA regulations will affect player rights.
“Now that college players can make money off their image and likeness, I would love to get involved in player rights,” Garvey said.
Garvey’s love for sports stems from his family.
“My dad actually played basketball for Colgate, and we’re a big sports family,” he said.
