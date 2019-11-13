An article published by The Huffington Post, “The ‘Glass Floor’ is Keeping America’s Richest Idiots At The Top,” mentioned Colgate as one of the 38 colleges that admits more students from the top one percent than the bottom 60 percent over the last two decades.
Dean of Admission Tara Bubble commented on the claim made about Colgate in The Huffington Post article.
“I think that perception is something Admission needs to be aware of as we recruit future students. Often times, the financial support that Colgate offers is overlooked in these types of stories,” Bubble said. “Evaluating an applicant’s ‘wealth’ is not part of Colgate’s holistic review process. Decisions take into account financial need of prospective students to ensure that Colgate is able to meet 100 percent of the demonstrated need for everyone admitted, but this is simply one of many admission factors reviewed for each applicant.”
In a 2016-2017 University Demographics Study, within the class of 2020 student population, 67.4 percent of students identify as white and 27.3 percent identify as Asian, Pacific Islander, Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino or two or more races.
First-year Austen Hardie said she recognizes the efforts made by the administration to make Colgate a more diverse campus.
“I have met so many people from different areas as well as different backgrounds in the class of 2023, and some of them have even become my best friends. I think it’s important to create a diverse class as it means developing connections with people that are all amazing, and I hope that Colgate continues to create a diverse community with the incoming class,” Hardie said.
Bubble said the Office of Admission aims to prioritize admitting a well-rounded class as they evaluate applications for the class of 2024.
“Seeking a student body from a wider geographic footprint, comprised of different socioeconomic backgrounds, races, ethnicities and religions must begin at the application phase and there are certainly high expectations for the Class of 2024,” Bubble said.
Beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year, the University’s No-Loan initiative, as part of the Third-Century Plan, will eliminate all loans from the financial aid packages of students with family incomes below 125 thousand dollars, replacing them with grants.
Like Hardie, tour guide for the Office of Admission and sophomore Phoebe Casey also said she feels optimistic about the efforts made by admission to increase the diversity of Colgate’s student body.
“I would say there has been a diverse range of students and it seems that Colgate is working hard to attract and brings students from different backgrounds and geographic locations,” Casey said. “I think there are definitely efforts in the Admissions recruiting area to at least show Colgate to a more diverse population. When we give tours, we talk about our own experience, but also all the various groups and ways to get involved on campus in hopes of people being able to see themselves in all different parts of Colgate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.