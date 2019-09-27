The Colgate women’s volleyball team had their final non-conference tournament of the season this weekend at the Carolina Classic on the campus of the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
The team started the season 5-1, with their only loss coming to the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide before going 1-2 last weekend at home to move their record to 6-3.
This week’s competition was the final tournament of the year for the team. Patriot League play will begin next week.
Colgate’s opening game was against Radford University on Friday afternoon. The team got off to a rocky start, falling in the first game after getting out to a lead midway through the set. After the Raiders dropped the first game, the team was able to refocus for the second contest of the weekend.
In a 16-16 tie, a kill by senior outside hitter Alex Stein gave the Raiders a lead that they would maintain to even the score in sets 1-1. In the final two sets, the Raiders were ready to put it away, racing out to huge leads both times en route to a 25-18 and 25-15 win to take the game 3-1.
The team was led by Stein and junior outside hitter Alli Lowe. Stein finished the game with 19 kills and 4 blocks, while Lowe finished with 15 kills of her own. In the first of the team’s two-game Saturday schedule, they took on the hosts and ACC power UNC.
Little went right for the Raiders in their first two sets as the team was forced to play catch-up in both. The only Raider lead came on the first point of the first set of the contest.
Hoping to avoid a sweep, the Raiders came out strong in the third set taking a 5-1 lead led by three kills from Stein. UNC came roaring back, however, to take a 11-10 lead.
The ladies from Hamilton were not going to give up easily, though, and with the score tied at 13-13, went on a 6-2 run to take the lead and give themselves enough distance to hang on for a 25-19 win. Despite the set win, the Raiders were unable to finish the job.
Holding a 23-21 lead and just two points away from forcing a fifth set, the Raiders surrendered four straight points to seal the game for the Tar Heels three sets to one.
Looking to leave North Carolina with a winning record on the weekend, the team’s final game of the tournament was against Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
Down 22-21 in the first set, Colgate rallied off four straight points from a series of kills from Stein, and was able to take the first set. In the second, VCU came out strong and the Raiders never led in a 25-13 romp to leave the score tied at a set apiece.
Colgate was able to redeem themselves in the next set, though, turning a series of late VCU errors into a 25-22 win and a regained lead. Once again, the Raiders came out flat-footed after a set win, and the Rams took the fourth set with ease setting up a fifth set showdown. In the fifth, VCU got out to an easy 9-4 lead.
The Raiders were able to win a few points back but the damage had been done and the Rams won 15-10 to take the game 3-2. The Raiders left North Carolina at 7-5 and will open Patriot League play this Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. at Cotterell Court against American University.
